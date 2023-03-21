APSC JE Recruitment 2023 Begins, Here's How To Apply For 73 Jr. Engineer Posts In Assam

Assam JE Recruitment 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will open the application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil). APSC has notified a total of 73 vacancies under the joint cadre of Public Works Roads Department IPWRDI and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)DI Assam. The last date to apply for the Assam JE recruitment is April 20. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official recruitment notification on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission- apscrecruitment.in.

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Application: 21 March 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 April 2023

Last Date for Payment of Application Fees: 22 April 2023

Assam Junior engineer recruitment 2023 Pay Scale

Rs. 14,000 to Rs.49,000

Grade Pay-Rs 8,700

Pay Band-PB-2

Assam JE recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates willing to apply for APSC JE recruitment must have a diploma in civil engineering/ civil engineering and planning from any technical institute recognised by the government. The diploma should be a regular course, Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

How to apply for APSC JE recruitment 2023