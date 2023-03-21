Last Updated:

APSC JE Recruitment 2023 Begins, Here's How To Apply For 73 Jr. Engineer Posts In Assam

APSC JE Recruitment 2023 has begun today, March 21. Candidates can apply online for 73 vacancies for the post of junior engineer in Assam. See direct link here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
APSC JE Recruitment

Image: Pexels


Assam JE Recruitment 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will open the application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil). APSC has notified a total of 73 vacancies under the joint cadre of Public Works Roads Department IPWRDI and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)DI Assam. The last date to apply for the Assam JE recruitment is April 20. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official recruitment notification on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission- apscrecruitment.in. 

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Application: 21 March 2023
Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 April 2023
Last Date for Payment of Application Fees: 22 April 2023

Assam Junior engineer recruitment 2023 Pay Scale

Rs. 14,000 to Rs.49,000
Grade Pay-Rs 8,700
Pay Band-PB-2

Assam JE recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates willing to apply for APSC JE recruitment must have a diploma in civil engineering/ civil engineering and planning from any technical institute recognised by the government. The diploma should be a regular course,  Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

READ | Assam PSC junior engineer recruitment 2023 notification out, check details here

How to apply for APSC JE recruitment 2023

  • Visit the official website- apscrecruitment.in
  • On the homepage under 'Latest Recruitment Advertisement' section, find the APSC JE recruitment advertisement link scrolling
  • Click on 'Apply here' tab
  • A login page will open. 
  • Or on the right side of the homepage, click on 'Register'. Here's a direct link.
  • Now fill in the required details and register yourself
  • Login using the credentials and fill up the APSC JE form. 
  • Upload the documents and images properly
  • Pay the application fee and submit it.
READ | CISF Recruitment 2023: MHA announces 10% reservation in CISF jobs for ex-Agniveers
READ | IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023 registration begins, see steps and direct link to apply
READ | Assam: Bills on college recruitment, school teachers' transfer introduced in assembly
COMMENT