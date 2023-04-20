Last Updated:

APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 73 Posts Closing Today

Assam JE Recruitment 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will today close the application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer.

Nandini Verma
APSC

Assam JE Recruitment 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will today close the application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil). There are a total of 73 vacancies under the joint cadre of Public Works Roads Department IPWRDI and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)DI Assam. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official recruitment notification on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission- apscrecruitment.in. 

How to apply for APSC JE recruitment 2023

  • Visit the official website- apscrecruitment.in
  • On the homepage under 'Latest Recruitment Advertisement' section, find the APSC JE recruitment advertisement link scrolling
  • Click on 'Apply here' tab
  • A login page will open. 
  • Or on the right side of the homepage, click on 'Register'. Here's a direct link.
  • Now fill in the required details and register yourself
  • Login using the credentials and fill up the APSC JE form. 
  • Upload the documents and images properly
  • Pay the application fee and submit it.

Assam JE recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates willing to apply for APSC JE recruitment must have a diploma in civil engineering/ civil engineering and planning from any technical institute recognised by the government. The diploma should be a regular course,  Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Starting Date for Submission of Application: 21 March 2023
  • Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 April 2023
  • Last Date for Payment of Application Fees: 22 April 2023

Assam Junior engineer recruitment 2023 Pay Scale

  • Rs. 14,000 to Rs.49,000
  • Grade Pay-Rs 8,700
  • Pay Band-PB-2

 

