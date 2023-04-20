APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 73 Posts Closing Today

Assam JE Recruitment 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will today close the application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil). There are a total of 73 vacancies under the joint cadre of Public Works Roads Department IPWRDI and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)DI Assam. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official recruitment notification on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission- apscrecruitment.in.

How to apply for APSC JE recruitment 2023

Visit the official website- apscrecruitment.in

On the homepage under 'Latest Recruitment Advertisement' section, find the APSC JE recruitment advertisement link scrolling

Click on 'Apply here' tab

A login page will open.

Or on the right side of the homepage, click on 'Register'. Here's a direct link.

Now fill in the required details and register yourself

Login using the credentials and fill up the APSC JE form.

Upload the documents and images properly

Pay the application fee and submit it.

Assam JE recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates willing to apply for APSC JE recruitment must have a diploma in civil engineering/ civil engineering and planning from any technical institute recognised by the government. The diploma should be a regular course, Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Application: 21 March 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 April 2023

Last Date for Payment of Application Fees: 22 April 2023

Assam Junior engineer recruitment 2023 Pay Scale