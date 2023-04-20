APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 73 Posts Closing Today

Quick links:
Assam JE Recruitment 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will today close the application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil). There are a total of 73 vacancies under the joint cadre of Public Works Roads Department IPWRDI and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)DI Assam. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official recruitment notification on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission- apscrecruitment.in.
Candidates willing to apply for APSC JE recruitment must have a diploma in civil engineering/ civil engineering and planning from any technical institute recognised by the government. The diploma should be a regular course, Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.