APSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 162 Veterinary Officer & Other Posts

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has informed that it will be selecting candidates for Veterinary Officer and other posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 162 APSC Veterinary Officer vacancies will be filled. The application link has not been activated yet and is scheduled to be activated on July 26, 2022. The deadline to submit the application form will end on August 26, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC Veterinary Officer recruitment 2022 aims to fill 162 vacancies of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Deptt. The minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 38 years.

List of official websites

online.apscrecruitment.in apsc.nic.in.

Check eligibility details here

The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam.

The candidate must produce PRC issued in Assam for educational purpose/ Voter ID/ Employment Exchange Registration certificate as a proof of residency along with the application.

APSC recruitment 2022: Check educational qualification & application fee details

A Candidate must have a Degree in Bachelor of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc & A.H) from any recognized university.

Candidates belonging to General/EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 285. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 185. The application cost is Rs. 35.40 for applicants who fall within the BPL and PWBD categories.

Official website reads, "Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fees be held in reserve for any other examination or selection."

APSC recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply online

Step 1: Go to the official website apsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the recruitment link and click on register here

Step 3: Follow the instructions to finish the One Time Registration (OTR) process by providing basic information

Step 4: Upload required documents and submit the form