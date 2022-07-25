APSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 162 Veterinary Officer & Other Posts

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has informed that it will be selecting candidates for Veterinary Officer and other posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 162 APSC Veterinary Officer vacancies will be filled. The application link has not been activated yet and is scheduled to be activated on July 26, 2022. The deadline to submit the application form will end on August 26, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in.
APSC Veterinary Officer recruitment 2022 aims to fill 162 vacancies of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Deptt. The minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 38 years.
Official website reads, "Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fees be held in reserve for any other examination or selection."
Official notification reads, "Candidates are advised to register with valid and active e-mail address in the online application. interview schedule and requirements with regard to copies of certifcates to be submitted in respect of claims made in the online application, will be intimated to the candidates through the website of the commission in due course of time."