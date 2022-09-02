APSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Lecturer And Programme Scriptwriter Posts

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is recruiting candidates for the post of Lecturer and Programme Script Writer in SCRT, Assam. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the APSC at apsc.nic.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is 30 September 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 16 posts of lecturers in different departments and 2 vacancies for the post of programme script writer in S.C.E.R.T., Assam, will be filled. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download and apply for APSC Recruitment 2022.

APSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 and 38 years are eligible to apply for the posts.

APSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 250 for general/EWS category candidates. The fee is Rs 150 for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates. There is no application fee for BPL candidates.

APSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

As per the official notice, the selected candidates would get a salary between Rs.22,000 - Rs.110,000 per month.

APSC Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the APSC Recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website - apsc.nic.in

Step 2: Then, click on the apply link for the posts

Step 3: Login to the portal using the required credentials

Step 4: Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Step 5: Submit and save for future purposes

NOTE: It is recommended that candidates must keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more details.

