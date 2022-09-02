APSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Lecturer And Programme Scriptwriter Posts

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is recruiting candidates for the post of Lecturer and Programme Script Writer in SCRT, Assam. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the APSC at apsc.nic.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is 30 September 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 16 posts of lecturers in different departments and 2 vacancies for the post of programme script writer in S.C.E.R.T., Assam, will be filled. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download and apply for APSC Recruitment 2022.