APSSB Recruitment: Online Applications For 81 Personal Assistant Posts To Begin Tomorrow

APSSB Recruitment 2021: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board through its latest recruitment drive has announced that it will be recruiting 81 candidates. Online applications will be invited for Personal Assistant and Stenographer Group III posts. Candidates can check the recruitment details like eligibility, age limit here. For more information, candidates can visit the official website apssb.nic.in.

APSSB personal assistant vacancy 2021: Salary Details

Selected candidates' salary range will be between Rs 29,000 and Rs 92,300

Candidates would receive Level 5 payment

Eligibility and age limit

Minimum required eligibility is that applicants should have completed their Bachelor's or any other equivalent degree from a recognized university.

The minimum age required to be eligible to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. However, certain age relaxations are allowed by the board as per rules.

Documents required to fill the form

Before filling the form, candidates should be ready with required documents such as a scanned photograph, scanned image, education certificate and permanent residency certificate. Candidates should make sure to keep a copy of the application form for future reference. The important dates and steps to apply have been mentioned below.

APSSB Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Application process will start on December 15, 2021

The deadline to apply is January 1, 2022

Admit card will be released on January 21, 2022

The stenographer proficiency test is expected to begin on January 29, 2022

Written Exam after Skill Test is scheduled to be conducted on February 6, 2022

Selection criteria

In order to be selected, candidates will have to appear for the Stenographer Proficiency Test. It would be held for 5 minutes with 80 words per minute. Shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for the stage 2 exam that will be of MCQ type and will carry 100 marks. Final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by candidates in the objective type written exam.

Here's how to apply