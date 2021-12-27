Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC Invites Applications For Assistant Engineer Posts, Check Details

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
APPSC 2022: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced reopening of recruitment for assistant engineer (electrical) posts. The recruitment drive was earlier notified in May 2021. With reopening, the total number of vacancies have been increased from 15 to 22. Those candidates who are interested in applying but missed to apply earlier can apply now. The application submission window will remain open till January 10, 2022.
As per the recent notification released by the APPSC, the number of vacancies in electrical engineering discipline is 4, in mechanical engineering it is 2 and in electronics/ telecommunication/ computer engineering it is 1 post. APSC in its latest notification has said that “Other terms and conditions as stipulated in the original advertisement will remain same.” Along with this, the Commission is also inviting applications to recruit one dairy development officer. The deadline to submit application forms is January 14, 2022.
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in a written test followed by viva-voce. The dates for the same have not been announced by the Commission yet. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more details.