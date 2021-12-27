Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC Invites Applications For Assistant Engineer Posts, Check Details

APPSC 2022: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced reopening of recruitment for assistant engineer (electrical) posts. The recruitment drive was earlier notified in May 2021. With reopening, the total number of vacancies have been increased from 15 to 22. Those candidates who are interested in applying but missed to apply earlier can apply now. The application submission window will remain open till January 10, 2022.

As per the recent notification released by the APPSC, the number of vacancies in electrical engineering discipline is 4, in mechanical engineering it is 2 and in electronics/ telecommunication/ computer engineering it is 1 post. APSC in its latest notification has said that “Other terms and conditions as stipulated in the original advertisement will remain same.” Along with this, the Commission is also inviting applications to recruit one dairy development officer. The deadline to submit application forms is January 14, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

Age Limit: The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years as on June 10, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a Bachelor of Engineer/ Technology in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Computer from a recognized university. To be noted that candidates who have appeared or appearing in the final examination are eligible to apply for the vacancies.

Steps to apply for the Asst Engineer vacancies

Candidates should go to the official website appsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration”

Candidates will then have to register and login into your profile and apply for the post

Candidates should fill up the details and upload the required documents

Candidates should pay the application fee and submit the form

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in a written test followed by viva-voce. The dates for the same have not been announced by the Commission yet. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more details.