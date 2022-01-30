Last Updated:

Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2022; APSC Releases Exam Schedule; Check Here

APSC Exam Date: The examination schedule for the Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission. Candidates who are going to partake in the main examination can check the examination dates by visiting the official website of the APSC - apsc.nic.in. According to the schedule, the examination will be held on February 21, 22, 23, and 27, 2022 across the state. Candidates must be aware that the examination will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam Date

Assam combined competitive main exam date announced: Here's how to download exam schedule

  • Step 1: To download the Assam combined competitive main exam schedule candidates need to visit the official site of APSC - apsc.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 link.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF file will open.
  • Step 4: Candidates can check the exam dates
  • Step 5: Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy for further need.

APSC Exam: Admit Card | Exam Pattern | More details

The examination authority will release the list of candidates along with roll numbers and e-admit cards by February 2, 2022, and February 14, 2022, respectively, on the official site of the Commission. Candidates must take note that the department will not send e-admit cards to the candidates separately by post. If candidates have any questions, they can send them an email, which will be available on the official notice above from February 15 to February 20, 2022.

