Assam Constable Recruitment Admit Card Released; Here's The Direct Link To Download

Assam Constable Admit Card: Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board today, February 9 at 11 am. All those candidates who are going to appear for the written examination can download the admit card by visiting the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in. Only those candidates who have qualified for the physical standard test and the physical efficiency test are eligible to take part in the written examination.

Candidates must note that the written examination will be held within the month of February 2022. Through this recruitment campaign, Assam Police would fill a total of 6662 constables (AB & UB) posts will be filled in the state police department. Out of 6662 posts, a total of 813 posts of Constable in APRO, 788 posts of Constable, etc in F & ES, and 754 posts of Constable/Guardsman under DGCD and CGHG.

Here's direct link to download the Assam constable recruitment admit card - CLICK HERE

Assam Constable Recruitment: Here's how to download admit card