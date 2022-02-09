Last Updated:

Assam Constable Recruitment Admit Card Released; Here's The Direct Link To Download

Assam Constable Admit Card: Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board today, Feb 9, 2022.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Assam Constable Recruitment

Image: PTI


Assam Constable Admit Card: Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board today, February 9 at 11 am. All those candidates who are going to appear for the written examination can download the admit card by visiting the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in. Only those candidates who have qualified for the physical standard test and the physical efficiency test are eligible to take part in the written examination.

Candidates must note that the written examination will be held within the month of February 2022. Through this recruitment campaign, Assam Police would fill a total of 6662 constables (AB & UB) posts will be filled in the state police department. Out of 6662 posts, a total of 813 posts of Constable in APRO, 788 posts of Constable, etc in F & ES, and 754 posts of Constable/Guardsman under DGCD and CGHG.

Here's direct link to download the Assam constable recruitment admit card - CLICK HERE

Assam Constable Recruitment: Here's how to download admit card

  • Step 1: To download the admit card candidates need to visit the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 link.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Step 4: Then, click on submit and download the Assam police constable admit card
  • Step 5: Take a printout of the copy of the same for further need.
READ | Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment: Apply for 500 generalist officer posts; Direct link here
READ | TN TRB teachers recruitment admit cards to be released today, see how to download
READ | UP schools, colleges to reopen from February 7; pre-board exam to be conducted soon
READ | UPSC IFS main exam admit cards 2021 out now, here’s direct link to download hall tickets
READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 time table out now; Check full schedule here
Tags: Assam Constable Recruitment, SLPRB, Assam Police
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND