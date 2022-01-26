Assam Constable Recruitment Written Test To Be Held On Feb 10

Assam constable recruitment: The Assam Police recruitment exam was conducted on January 10, 2022 for the 9,100 posts. The result was released by State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). The results of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) were released on January 19, 2022. It can be accessed on slprbassam.in. All the candidates who qualified PET and PST can are eligible to apply for Common Written Test. The deadline to apply for it ends on January 30, 2022. Here is the direct link to apply.

Assam constable recruitment: Vacancy details

2391 posts of Cänstables (UB) & 4271 posts of Constables (AB)

813 posts of Constables in APRO & 788 posts of Constables etc in F&ES

754 posts of Constables under DGCD & CGHG

154 posts of Constables in AlSF (From SPO's only) under DGCD & CGHG

Director General Of Police, Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta took to Twitter to share a press release. The release reads, "It was observed that many candidates had cleared the cut off in more than one category of posts. The actual number of people called for written exam in the result declared on 19th January, 2022 thereby, has fallen much below the ratio of 1:5 as announced in the original advertisements dated 25th April 2018, addendum dated 19th Dec 2019, advt dated 18th Feb, 2020, advt dated 08th June, 2020, advt dated 13th Dec. 2017."

It further said, "The SLPRB has reviewed the matter and decided to call an additional number of candidates for written exam at the ratio of 1:5 as applicable in all categories of posts where eligible candidates are available as announced in advertisements noted above. The new merit list is being declared shortly."

Assam constable recruitment: Check important dates

Results of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on January 19, 2022

The deadline to apply for written test ends on January 30, 2022

Assam police recruitment exam date is February 10, 2022

To be noted that over 1.80 lakh candidates applied for over 9,100 posts. Selected candidates will be posted as armed, unarmed, home guards, former militants, radio communications, and fire and in emergency services. As per reports, there has been no change in Assam police recruitment exam date. Assam constable recruitment exam will be conducted on February 10, 2022. "Though there will be more candidates, the date of examination has not been changed and it will be held as per original schedule," an official said.