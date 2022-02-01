Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply Extended Till Feb 3

Assam Constable Recruitment 2021: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on January 29 has extended the deadline for online application for the Common Written Test for recruitment of Constables in Assam Police. To be noted that the Board had released the PST/PET result earlier this month. All those candidates who have cleared the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test can register themselves for the Common Written Test at slprbassam.in. The revised deadline for registration is scheduled to end on February 3, 2022 (5.00 PM). Earlier, the Assam police constable application or registration deadline was January 30, 2022.

Assam constable recruitment 2021: Check important dates here

PST and PET exam results were released on January 19, 2022

Revised results were released by the SLPRB last week

Last date to apply for exam was January 30, 2022

It has been extended till February 3, 2022

Here is how to apply for Common Written Test

Candidates should go to the official website slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Please click here to go to Common Written Exam (SEBA) Portal”

Candidates will have to register using their application number, candidate’s name and DoB

Candidates should submit the form and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to register for Common Written Test

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,391 posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable, 754 posts of Constable / Guardsman under DGCD & CGHG, Assam and 154 posts Constable from SPOs will be filled. To be noted that only those applicants who have qualified for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can apply for the Test.