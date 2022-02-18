Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 487 Constable, Commander Posts

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Assam Police Recruitment 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam is inviting applications for Constables (WO/WT/OPR, Messenger, Carpenter, UB & Dispatch Rider), Squad Commander, and Driver (Operator) in Fire & Emergency Services posts. The application link was activated on February 16, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility, selection process and other details here. The eligible and interested for the posts can apply online by March 17, 2022 on slprbassam.in.
Out of total of 487 vacancies, 470 vacancies are for Constables, 5 for Assistant Squad Commander and 12 for Driver (Operator). The recruitment notification can be checked here. Important dates and application steps can be checked here.
Official notification reads, “Candidates must not have knocked knee, flat foot or squint eyed, and they should not be colour blind. Varicose vein shall be considered a temporary disqualification. They must be in good mental and bodily health. They must be free Document1 Page 6 of 19 from any physical deformities and free from diseases such as diabetes, hernia, piles, respiratory diseases or any other ailment that is likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties. The distant vision should be 6/6 for at least one eye and not poorer than 6/9 for the other without correction. Near vision should be normal.”