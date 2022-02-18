Last Updated:

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 487 Constable, Commander Posts

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Applications are being invited for over 460 constable and commander posts. Recruitment details can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Assam Police Recruitment 2022

Image: PTI


Assam Police Recruitment 2022:  State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam is inviting applications for Constables (WO/WT/OPR, Messenger, Carpenter, UB & Dispatch Rider), Squad Commander, and Driver (Operator) in Fire & Emergency Services posts. The application link was activated on February 16, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility, selection process and other details here. The eligible and interested for the posts can apply online by  March 17, 2022 on slprbassam.in.

Out of total of 487 vacancies, 470 vacancies are for Constables, 5 for Assistant Squad Commander and 12 for Driver (Operator). The recruitment notification can be checked here. Important dates and application steps can be checked here. 

Assam police constable recruitment: Check important dates & application fee here

  • Online application link has been activated on February 16, 2022
  • The deadline to submit the online application March 17, 2022
  • No application fee will be charged from candidates

Assam constable vacancy 2022: Check details here

  • Constable (WO/WT/OPR) - 441 posts
  • Constable (UB) - 2 posts
  • Constable (Messenger) - 14 posts
  • Constable (Carpenter) - 3 posts
  • Constable (Dispatch Rider) - 10 posts
  • Assistant Squad Commander - 5 posts
  • Driver Operator - 12 posts

Check Medical Standards

Official notification reads, “Candidates must not have knocked knee, flat foot or squint eyed, and they should not be colour blind. Varicose vein shall be considered a temporary disqualification. They must be in good mental and bodily health. They must be free Document1 Page 6 of 19 from any physical deformities and free from diseases such as diabetes, hernia, piles, respiratory diseases or any other ailment that is likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties. The distant vision should be 6/6 for at least one eye and not poorer than 6/9 for the other without correction. Near vision should be normal.”

Age Limit

  • Constables in APRO & Driver (Operator) in F & ES - 18 to 25 years
  • Assistant Squad Commander - 20 to 24 years

How is how to apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2022

  • Go to the official website www.assampolice.gov.in
  • On the homepage, go to the vacancy tab and click on the related link
  • Candidates will have to register in the Portal using a valid mobile number. After successful registration, candidates will get an Assam Police Recruitment ID.
  • Candidates should upload documents and signature
  • Submit the form and take printout of confirmation page for future reference 
READ | Assam Police Recruitment: Application begins for 2450 Constable AB posts; Details here
READ | UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2430 posts; check pay scale, eligibility here
READ | UP Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 26,000 Constable Civil Police posts
READ | Assam Police recruitment exam to begin from Feb 27, check exam dates here
READ | UP Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 936 posts; here's how to apply
Tags: Assam Police Recruitment 2022, Assam Police, Assam police constable recruitment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND