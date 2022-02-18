Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 487 Constable, Commander Posts

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam is inviting applications for Constables (WO/WT/OPR, Messenger, Carpenter, UB & Dispatch Rider), Squad Commander, and Driver (Operator) in Fire & Emergency Services posts. The application link was activated on February 16, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility, selection process and other details here. The eligible and interested for the posts can apply online by March 17, 2022 on slprbassam.in.

Out of total of 487 vacancies, 470 vacancies are for Constables, 5 for Assistant Squad Commander and 12 for Driver (Operator). The recruitment notification can be checked here. Important dates and application steps can be checked here.

Assam police constable recruitment: Check important dates & application fee here

Online application link has been activated on February 16, 2022

The deadline to submit the online application March 17, 2022

No application fee will be charged from candidates

Assam constable vacancy 2022: Check details here

Constable (WO/WT/OPR) - 441 posts

Constable (UB) - 2 posts

Constable (Messenger) - 14 posts

Constable (Carpenter) - 3 posts

Constable (Dispatch Rider) - 10 posts

Assistant Squad Commander - 5 posts

Driver Operator - 12 posts

Check Medical Standards

Official notification reads, “Candidates must not have knocked knee, flat foot or squint eyed, and they should not be colour blind. Varicose vein shall be considered a temporary disqualification. They must be in good mental and bodily health. They must be free Document1 Page 6 of 19 from any physical deformities and free from diseases such as diabetes, hernia, piles, respiratory diseases or any other ailment that is likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties. The distant vision should be 6/6 for at least one eye and not poorer than 6/9 for the other without correction. Near vision should be normal.”

Age Limit

Constables in APRO & Driver (Operator) in F & ES - 18 to 25 years

Assistant Squad Commander - 20 to 24 years

How is how to apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2022