Assam Police SI Written Exam Result Announced; Here's Direct Link To Check

Assam Police SI Written Exam Result: The result of the written examination for Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police and Sub-Inspector (AB) in Commando Battalion has finally been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam. All those candidates who have appeared in the written examination can check the result by visiting the official website - slprbassam.in. The Assam Police SI written exam 2022 was held on April 24. All those candidates who have qualified for the exam will be asked to participate in the PST and PET rounds, after which the final result will be announced. As per the official information, the admit cards for the PST and PET rounds will be available on the official web page from June 15 to 17.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 626 posts of Sub Inspector (AB/UB) will be filled in the organization. Candidates should be aware that for SI in Assam Police posts, PST and PET rounds will be held at the 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati; and for SI in Commando Battalion, the venue is the Central Training Institute (Civil Defence & Home Guards), Panikhaiti, Guwahati. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned step by step process and also provided the direct link to download the Assam Police SI Written Exam Result 2022.

Assam Police SI Recruitment: Here's how to check Assam Police SI Written Exam 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of the Assam Police.

Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: After clicking on that link, an official page will open.

Step 4: Candidates then need to enter their login like roll number as per the admit card to check the result.

Step 5: Then, in the second field, candidates need to enter their date of birth.

Step 7: Now, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 8: After submitting it, you will be able to view your Assam Police Sub Inspector Result.

Assam Police SI Result Direct Link

Assam Police SI (AB) Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

Assam Police SI (UB) Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

Assam Police Official Website - CLICK HERE

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)