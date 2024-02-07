Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 5500 posts, here's how to apply

The Director of Elementary Education, Assam, is set to conclude the registration process for Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 on February 2, 2024.

Nandini Verma
Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024
Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024 | Image:PTI/File/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Director of Elementary Education, Assam, is set to conclude the registration process for Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 on February 2, 2024. Aspiring candidates eager to secure one of the 5500 available positions within the organization can submit their applications through the official website of DEE, Assam, at dee.assam.gov.in.

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Last Date to Apply for 5500 Posts

This significant recruitment drive aims to fill 5500 posts, and the closing date for applications is fast approaching. Candidates applying for these positions must be permanent residents of Assam and hold qualifications in either the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET) or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates must ensure that either the Language-I or Language-II of both ATET and CTET matches the medium of instruction of the school in which they wish to apply.

Direct link to apply online for Assam Teacher Recruitment 

Click here for Assam Teacher Recruitment Notification Details 

How to Apply for Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023

To facilitate a smooth application process, candidates can follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Visit the official website of DEE, Assam, at dee.assam.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the Recruitment link available on the home page.
  3. Locate the Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 link on the new page.
  4. Click on the link to access the application page.
  5. Register and log in to the account.
  6. Fill out the application form and proceed to make the required payment of application fees.
  7. Submit the application and download the confirmation page.
  8. Retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Interested candidates are encouraged to act promptly and submit their applications before the approaching deadline. For additional details and updates related to the recruitment process, applicants can refer to the official website of DEE, Assam. Don't miss this opportunity to contribute to the education sector in Assam; apply now for a rewarding career in teaching.

 

 

 


 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:12 IST

