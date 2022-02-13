AUD Recruitment 2022: Here's How To Apply For Librarian And Assistant Posts By Feb 21

Ambedkar University Delhi is inviting applications for Librarian, Senior assistants, and other posts. The selected candidates will be posted at the university office. Interested candidates can check eligibility, age limit, salary, and other details here. The deadline to apply ends on February 21, 2022. The notification has been uploaded on the official website aud.ac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 22 vacancies will be filled in Ambedkar University. Here is the direct link to view official notification.

Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant- 7 posts

Junior Assistant/ Assistant cum Caretaker- 6 posts

Junior Library Assistant- 2 posts

Library Assistant/ Library cum Documentation assistant- 1 post

Librarian- 1 post

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)- 1 post

Assistant Engineer (Civil)- 1 post

Section Officer- 1 post

Here is how to apply for AUD Recruitment 2022

Go to the official Ambedkar University Delhi website - aud.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the Careers tab

Click on the ‘apply’ link next to Advertisement of Recruitment for Various Posts.

Candidates will have to sign up and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee and take print out for future reference.

Application fee details

The application fee for the candidates is Rs 1000 for the post of librarian

Candiadtes will be charged with Rs 500 for the post of senior assistant, section officer

The application fee for the post of library assistant/library cum documentation assistant is Rs 300.

Eligibility and selection criteria