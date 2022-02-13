AUD Recruitment 2022: Here's How To Apply For Librarian And Assistant Posts By Feb 21

Ambedkar University Delhi is inviting applications for Librarian, Senior assistants, and other posts. The selected candidates will be posted at the university office. Interested candidates can check eligibility, age limit, salary, and other details here. The deadline to apply ends on February 21, 2022. The notification has been uploaded on the official website aud.ac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 22 vacancies will be filled in Ambedkar University. Here is the direct link to view official notification.
Vacancy Details
- Senior Assistant- 7 posts
- Junior Assistant/ Assistant cum Caretaker- 6 posts
- Junior Library Assistant- 2 posts
- Library Assistant/ Library cum Documentation assistant- 1 post
- Librarian- 1 post
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical)- 1 post
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)- 1 post
- Section Officer- 1 post
Here is how to apply for AUD Recruitment 2022
- Go to the official Ambedkar University Delhi website - aud.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the Careers tab
- Click on the ‘apply’ link next to Advertisement of Recruitment for Various Posts.
- Candidates will have to sign up and fill out the application form
- Pay the application fee and take print out for future reference.
Application fee details
- The application fee for the candidates is Rs 1000 for the post of librarian
- Candiadtes will be charged with Rs 500 for the post of senior assistant, section officer
- The application fee for the post of library assistant/library cum documentation assistant is Rs 300.
Eligibility and selection criteria
- The minimum required eligibility to apply is that the candidate must have passed their Class 12 examination.
- Candidates will have to take a written exam. Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Engineer Civil, Assistant Engineer Electrical, Senior Officer and Senior Assistant will have to appear for two papers – Paper 1 will be objective type and Paper 2 will be descriptive. Both the papers combined will be marked out of 200 marks.
- Candidates applying for the posts of Library Assistant, Junior Library Assistant and Junior Assistant will appear for three papers – Paper 1 will be objective type and Paper 2 will be descriptive and both will be marked out of 200.
- In the next step qualifying candidates will then appear for Paper 3 – Skill test.