AWES Teacher Admit Card Out, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

Army Welfare Education Society has released admit card for AWES Teacher written exam. Eligible candidates who got themselves registered to take the examination can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website awesindia.com and can be downloaded by following these steps. It is to be noted that through this recruitment drive, a total of 8700 posts will be filled. Important dates and steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to download their admit cards.

It is to be noted that admit card is an essential document that needs to be carried to the exam hall. In case any candidate fails to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take the exam, The hard copy of admit cards will not be issued. Therefore, candidates should make sure to take a printout of the downloaded copy.

Check important dates here

The admit cards have been released on February 10, 2022

The examination will be conducted on February 19 and 20, 2022.

AWES teachers recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on three different stages, including Stage 1. This will be the screening exam; Stage 2. will be an interview, and Stage 3. will be an evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency.

AWES Teacher Admit Card 2022: How to download

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of AWES on awesindia.com.

On the homepage, click on login and then click on AWES Teacher admit card 2022 link

Candidates will then have to enter the login details and click on submit.

Post submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should check the details, download the admit card

As mentioned above, candidates must not forget to take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets