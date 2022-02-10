AWES Teacher Admit Card Out, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Army Welfare Education Society has released admit card for AWES Teacher written exam. Eligible candidates who got themselves registered to take the examination can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website awesindia.com and can be downloaded by following these steps. It is to be noted that through this recruitment drive, a total of 8700 posts will be filled. Important dates and steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to download their admit cards.
It is to be noted that admit card is an essential document that needs to be carried to the exam hall. In case any candidate fails to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take the exam, The hard copy of admit cards will not be issued. Therefore, candidates should make sure to take a printout of the downloaded copy.
The selection of the candidates will be based on three different stages, including Stage 1. This will be the screening exam; Stage 2. will be an interview, and Stage 3. will be an evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency.