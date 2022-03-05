Bank Of Baroda Invites Applications For 150 Specialist Officer Posts, Here's How To Apply

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda is inviting applications for Specialist Officer posts. This information has been shared through an official notification which was released on March 4, 2022. Selected Specialist Officers will have to do Fraud Risk Management in MSME and Corporate Credit Departments. Interested candidates should make sure to check their eligibility before applying. The deadline to apply ends on March 24, 2022. Other important dates and steps to apply can be checked here. For more information, candidates are free to go to the official website at bankofbaroda.in.
Here is how to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment
- Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of BOB - www.bankofbaroda.co.in
- On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ Section and then click on ‘Current Opportunities’
- Candidates will then have to click on the option which reads ‘Apply Online’ Given under ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers In Bank of Baroda’
- Candidates should register for the post and submit the details and pay the fee before submitting
- Post submitting the same, candidates should take its printout or screenshot for future reference
BOB SO recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- Commencement of on-line registration of application March 4, 2022
- Closure of registration of application March 24, 2022
- Closure for editing application details March 24, 2022
- Last date for printing your application April 8, 2022
- Online Fee Payment should be done between March 4 and March 24, 2022
BOB SO Vacancy Details
- Manager – Digital Fraud (Fraud Risk Management) - 15 posts
- Credit Officer (MSME Department) SMG/S IV - 15 posts
- Credit Officer (MSME Department) MMG/S III - 25 posts
- Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department) SMG/SIV - 8 posts
- Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department)MMG/SIII - 12 posts
- Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SIII - 15 posts
- Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SII - 15 posts
Education qualification and Selection process
- The minimum required eligibility is graduation from a well-recognized university. However, the eligibility changes for each post. Therefore, candidates are advised to go through official notification to check eligibility details.
- The selection process may comprise online test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test. All the tests except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. The minimum qualifying marks/percentage of marks in each of the section would be 40% for General Category and 35% for Reserved Category. There will be penalty for wrong answers in this section (i.e. section 4). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. The Date of Online Test will be advised/notified in due course.
- Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test or any other test/assessment as part of selection process. Candidates are required to obtain a minimum/cut-off score in each test /section and also a minimum/cut-off total score in the online test to be shortlisted for Psychometric Assessment/Group Discussion &/or Interview.