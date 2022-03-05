Bank Of Baroda Invites Applications For 150 Specialist Officer Posts, Here's How To Apply

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda is inviting applications for Specialist Officer posts. This information has been shared through an official notification which was released on March 4, 2022. Selected Specialist Officers will have to do Fraud Risk Management in MSME and Corporate Credit Departments. Interested candidates should make sure to check their eligibility before applying. The deadline to apply ends on March 24, 2022. Other important dates and steps to apply can be checked here. For more information, candidates are free to go to the official website at bankofbaroda.in.

Here is how to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of BOB - www.bankofbaroda.co.in

On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ Section and then click on ‘Current Opportunities’

Candidates will then have to click on the option which reads ‘Apply Online’ Given under ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers In Bank of Baroda’

Candidates should register for the post and submit the details and pay the fee before submitting

Post submitting the same, candidates should take its printout or screenshot for future reference

BOB SO recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Commencement of on-line registration of application March 4, 2022

Closure of registration of application March 24, 2022

Closure for editing application details March 24, 2022

Last date for printing your application April 8, 2022

Online Fee Payment should be done between March 4 and March 24, 2022

BOB SO Vacancy Details

Manager – Digital Fraud (Fraud Risk Management) - 15 posts

Credit Officer (MSME Department) SMG/S IV - 15 posts

Credit Officer (MSME Department) MMG/S III - 25 posts

Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department) SMG/SIV - 8 posts

Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department)MMG/SIII - 12 posts

Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SIII - 15 posts

Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SII - 15 posts

Education qualification and Selection process