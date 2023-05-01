Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 677 Vacancies Of SO And Other Posts

BOB Recruitment 2023: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of specialist officers, IT officers, and various other posts. There are a total of 677 vacancies. The notifications for these recruitments have been released and the deadline to apply is May 11 for some posts and May 17 for SO posts. Read on to know full details of vacancies.

BOB SO Recruitment 2023

There are a total of 157 vacancies for the recruitment of specialist officers on a regular basis for corporate and institutional credit departments. Earlier, the deadline to apply for the posts was April 27. It has been extended up to May 17. Click here to read the official notification to know the pay scale, eligibility criteria, and other details.

There are a total of 12 vacancies for the recruitment of human resources for various positions on a regular basis in the MSME vertical. Read official notification here. The posts include:

MSME - Credit Officer SMG/S-IV

MSME - Credit Officer MMG/S-III

MSME Credit - Export / Import Business MMG/S-III

BOB Recruitment 2023

Vice President – BU Profitability & Expense Management (1 UR vacancy) in Finance Function - 8 vacancies

Specialist Officers on Regular basis for Finance Function - 4 vacancies

Recruitment for various Positions in MSME Department on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis - 87 vacancies

Recruitment for various Positions in Cash Management on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis - 53 vacancies

Recruitment for various Positions in Receivables Management on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis - 145 vacancies

Recruitment for the position of Branch Receivables Manager in Receivables Management Vertical - 159 vacancies

Recruitment of IT Officers / Professionals - 52 vacancies

Candidates must note that the deadline for these posts is May 11. They must read the official notification before applying. Click here to read the notification.