Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 677 Vacancies Of SO And Other Posts

Image: Shutterstock
BOB Recruitment 2023: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of specialist officers, IT officers, and various other posts. There are a total of 677 vacancies. The notifications for these recruitments have been released and the deadline to apply is May 11 for some posts and May 17 for SO posts. Read on to know full details of vacancies.
There are a total of 157 vacancies for the recruitment of specialist officers on a regular basis for corporate and institutional credit departments. Earlier, the deadline to apply for the posts was April 27. It has been extended up to May 17. Click here to read the official notification to know the pay scale, eligibility criteria, and other details.
There are a total of 12 vacancies for the recruitment of human resources for various positions on a regular basis in the MSME vertical. Read official notification here. The posts include:
Candidates must note that the deadline for these posts is May 11. They must read the official notification before applying. Click here to read the notification.