Bank Of India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 696 Officer Posts; See How To Apply

BOI Recruitment 2022: The Bank of India (BOI) is recruiting candidates for the post of Officer. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 696 posts of economist, statistician, risk manager, credit analyst, credit officers, tech appraisal, IT officer (data center), manager, and senior manager will be filled in the organization. As per the official notice, 594 candidates will be hired on a regular basis, and the selection of the remaining 102 candidates will be done on a contractual basis.

Candidates must note that the application link will be available on the website till April 26, 2022, and it will be closed on May 10, 2022. To apply candidates need to visit the "Career" section on the bank's website - www.bankofindia.co.in. After the selection of the candidates, an online exam will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bank of India Official Notice

Bank of India Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Manager IT - 21

Sr Manager IT - 22

Manager IT (Data Centre) - 6

Sr Manager IT (Data Centre) - 6

Sr Manager IT(Network Security) - 5

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists) - 10

Manager (End Point Security) - 3

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix - 6

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows - 3

Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation - 3

Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies - 3

Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI) - 4

Manager (Database Expert) - 5

Manager (Technology Architect) - 2

Manager (Application Architect) - 2

BOI Officer Pay Scale

Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I) - Rs. 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Middle Management Grade Scale –II(MMGS II) - Rs. 48170-1740/1- 49910-1990/10-69810

Middle Management Grade Scale –III(MMGS III) - Rs. 63840-1990/5- 73790-2220/2-78230

Senior Management Grade Scale –IV(SMGS IV) - Rs. 76010-2220/4- 84890-2500/2-89890

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply