Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment: Apply For 500 Generalist Officer Posts; Direct Link Here

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment: The State Bank of Maharashtra is recruiting candidates to apply for the posts of generalist officers in scale II and scale III projects 2022–23. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for these posts is February 22, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting bankofmaharashtra.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 500 vacancies in the organisation will be filled. Out of which, 400 vacancies are available for Generalist Officer Scale 2 and 100 for Generalist Officer Scale 3.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Ager Limit | Recruitment Notice

The age limit for the post of Generalist Officer Scale 2 is 25 to 35 years of age.

The age limit for the post of Generalist Officer Scale 3 is 25 to 38 years. (Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates.)

Candidates can check the recruitment advertisement by clicking here - Bank of Maharashtra vacancy 2022

Direct Link to apply for Maharashtra Bank jobs - CLICK HERE

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts candidates need to visit the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the " career " page.

" page. Step 3: Click on " Apply Online " under "Generalist Officers" in Scale II and Scale III Project 2022–23.

" under "Generalist Officers" in Scale II and Scale III Project 2022–23. Step 4: Candidates need to register and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 6: Take a printout of the form.

