Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 314 Apprentice Posts; Check How To Apply

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) is recruiting candidates for apprentice posts. The application process has started today, December 13, and candidates can apply for the posts by submitting the application form until December 23. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting - bankofmaharashtra.in. Notably, the apprentice's training will last for one year. According to the official notice, apprentices will get a Rs 9000 stipend per month for one year.

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment Notification

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

A total of 314 apprentice posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates aged between 20 to 28 are eligible to apply for Bank Of Maharashtra recruitment

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Application fee

According to the official notice, the application fee is Rs 150 for UR, OBC, and EWS candidates.

The application fee is Rs 100 for SC and ST candidates.

While PWD candidates are exempt from the submission of the application fee,

Maharashtra Bank Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

In order to apply for the posts, candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution approved by the government of India.

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Check steps to apply

Step 1: To apply for the Bank Of Maharashtra recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the career tab.

Step 3: Candidates need to complete the registration process and then fill out the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Submit and take the printout of the document for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

