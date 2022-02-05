Last Updated:

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 500 Generalist Officer Posts

Bank of Maharashtra has invited online applications from candidates for the post of Generalist Officers in Scale II and Scale III Projects 2022–23.

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: The Bank of Maharashtra has invited online applications from candidates for the post of Generalist Officers in Scale II and Scale III Projects 2022–23. The application process began on Saturday, February 5, and will end on February 22, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 500 posts will be filled in the organizations. A total of 203 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 50 vacancies are for the EWS category, 137 vacancies are for the OBC category, 37 vacancies are for the ST category, and 75 vacancies are for the SC category. Check key details.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment: Age Limit | Application Fee 

  • Candidates aged between 25 and 35 years are eligible to apply for the post of Generalist Officer Scale-II and for the post of Generalist Officer Scale-III.
  • The application fee for the unreserved/EWS/OBC category is Rs 1180. The application fee for the SC/ST category is Rs. 118. The PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Here's DIRECT LINK to apply for Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022

BOM Recruitment: BOM Generalist Officer: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply for the Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in.
  • Step 2: Next, navigate to the career page.
  • Step 3: Click on "Apply Online" under "Generalist Officers" in Scale II and Scale III Project 2022–23.
  • Step 4: Register and fill out the application form, and then click on "Submit" to submit the application fee.
  • Step 5: Take a printout of the application form.

