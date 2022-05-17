BARC NRB Admit Card 2022 For June 5 Exam Out, Here's How To Download Call Letters

BARC Admit Card Download: The admit card for the exam for the posts of Stipendiary Trainee Category-1 and Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll has been released by BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Center), Mumbai. Candidates can obtain their BARC NRB Admit Card by visiting the official website at barc.gov.in or nrbapply.formflix.com/home.As per the official website, "Candidates Can Log In To Check Their Application Status And Download Their Call Letter".

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC Mumbai, under the Department of Atomic Energy of the Government of India, will conduct the exam for BARC NRB Recruitment 2022 on June 5, 2022. While the screening exam is also set to take place on June 5, 2022, after qualifying for the exam, candidates are required to appear for an advanced test. The preliminary exam and advanced test will be conducted on the same day, June 5. Once the examination is over, BARC will release a merit list showing the names of the candidates who have qualified and who will be eligible to appear in the skill test followed by the final interview.

Notably, a total of as many as 200 vacancies for Stipendiary Trainee Category-1, Stipendiary Trainee Category-2, Scientific Assistant-B Safety, Technician-B Library Science, and Technician-B Rigger at the Nuclear Recycle Board at Tarapur, Kalpakkam, and PRPD, Kalpakkam were filled through this recruitment drive. The online applications were invited from April 1 to April 30, 2022.

Here's how to download the BARC Admit Card 2022

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website: nrbapply.formflix.com/home.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "Applicant Login."

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their "Application No." and date of birth.

Step 4: Then, candidates need to enter the "Security Code" and

Step 5: Click on the "Login" button.

Step 6: For future reference, download and print the BARC Stipendiary Trainee Admit Card.

Exam pattern

There are three main subjects in the examination: Mathematics, Science, and General Awareness. The question paper will consist of 50 questions and will be divided into three subjects. Maths will have 20 questions, science will have 20 questions, and general awareness will include 10 questions. The total marks for the examination will be 150.