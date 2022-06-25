BARC Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass Can Apply For 89 Posts From July 1; All You Need To Know

BARC Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Mumbai is recruiting candidates for various posts. Eligible applicants can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of BARC - recruit.barc.gov.in. Through this recruitment process, a total of 89 posts will be filled in the department. The online application process will start on July 1 and the last date to apply is July 31, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up the vacancies in Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB), situated at Kalpakkam, Tarapur and Mumberi.
Here's direct link to check BARC Recruitment Notification 2022 - CLICK HERE
BARC Recruitment 2022: BARC Vacancy details
- Work Assistant-A - 72 posts
- Driver - 11 posts
- Stenographer Grade-III - 6posts
BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Work Assistant - 10th Passed
- Steno - 10th Passed with a minimum of 50% marks and a minimum of 8 wpm in English Stenograph and typing speed of 30 wpm.
- Driver - 10th Passed and valid driving license
BARC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
- Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply for Work Assistant, Steno and driver posts.
BARC Recruitment 2022: Salary
- Steno - Rs. 25,500/-
- Driver - Rs. 19,000/-
- Work Assistant - Rs. 18,000/-
BARC Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria
Work Assistant
- Level-1: Preliminary Test
- Level-2 – Advanced Test
Stenographer Grade 3
- Level 1: Objection Test
- Level 2: Stenography Skill Test
Driver
- Stage :1 - Objective Test
- Stage : 2- Driving Test
BARC Recruitment 2022: Application fee
- Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee
BARC Recruitment 2022: here's how to apply
- Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website of BARC NRB - recruit.barc.gov.in
- Step 2: Then, fill out the application form.
- Step 3: Upload all the required documents.
- Step 4: Candidates are then required to pay the application fee
- Step 5: Click on the submit button
- Step 6: Then, take a printout of the document for future use.
(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)