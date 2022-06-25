BARC Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass Can Apply For 89 Posts From July 1; All You Need To Know

BARC Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Mumbai is recruiting candidates for various posts. Eligible applicants can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of BARC - recruit.barc.gov.in. Through this recruitment process, a total of 89 posts will be filled in the department. The online application process will start on July 1 and the last date to apply is July 31, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up the vacancies in Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB), situated at Kalpakkam, Tarapur and Mumberi.

Here's direct link to check BARC Recruitment Notification 2022 - CLICK HERE

BARC Recruitment 2022: BARC Vacancy details

Work Assistant-A - 72 posts

Driver - 11 posts

Stenographer Grade-III - 6posts

BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Work Assistant - 10th Passed

Steno - 10th Passed with a minimum of 50% marks and a minimum of 8 wpm in English Stenograph and typing speed of 30 wpm.

Driver - 10th Passed and valid driving license

BARC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply for Work Assistant, Steno and driver posts.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Steno - Rs. 25,500/-

Driver - Rs. 19,000/-

Work Assistant - Rs. 18,000/-

BARC Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria

Work Assistant

Level-1: Preliminary Test

Level-2 – Advanced Test

Stenographer Grade 3

Level 1: Objection Test

Level 2: Stenography Skill Test

Driver

Stage :1 - Objective Test

Stage : 2- Driving Test

BARC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee

BARC Recruitment 2022: here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website of BARC NRB - recruit.barc.gov.in

Step 2: Then, fill out the application form.

Step 3: Upload all the required documents.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to pay the application fee

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Then, take a printout of the document for future use.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)