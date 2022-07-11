BARC Recruitment For Stenographer & Other Posts Begins, 10th Pass Can Apply

Quick links:
Image: PTI/ Representative
BARC Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is recruiting candidates for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official page of BARC - recruit.barc.gov.in. The online application process is underway and the last date to apply is July 31, 2022. Through this recruitment process, a total of 89 posts will be filled in the department which is being conducted to fill up the vacancies in Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB), situated at Kalpakkam, Tarapur, and Mumberi. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam, (skill test/type test/driving test), document verification followed by medical examination.