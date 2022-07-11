Last Updated:

BARC Recruitment For Stenographer & Other Posts Begins, 10th Pass Can Apply

BARC Recruitment: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is recruiting candidates for various posts. Candidates can apply by visiting the official page of BARC

Written By
Amrit Burman
BARC Recruitment

Image: PTI/ Representative


BARC Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is recruiting candidates for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official page of BARC - recruit.barc.gov.in. The online application process is underway and the last date to apply is July 31, 2022. Through this recruitment process, a total of 89 posts will be filled in the department which is being conducted to fill up the vacancies in Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB), situated at Kalpakkam, Tarapur, and Mumberi. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam, (skill test/type test/driving test), document verification followed by medical examination.

BARC Recruitment 2022: BARC Vacancy details

  • Work Assistant-A - 72 posts
  • Driver - 11 posts
  • Stenographer Grade-III - 6 posts

BARC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

  • Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years as of the last date of receipt of the online application which is July 31, 2022 are eligible to apply.
  • General category (UR) up to 27 years are eligible to apply
  • OBC up to 30 years can apply
  • SC/ST up to 32 years are fit to apply

BARC recruitment 2022: Application fee

  • Candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.
  • Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, Women & Ex-servicemen are exempted from the application fee.

Educational Qualification

  • Work Assistant - Candidates applying for assistant position must have 10th pass certificate
  • Steno - 10th Passed with a minimum of 50% marks and a minimum of 8 wpm in English Stenograph and typing speed of 30 wpm.
  • Driver - 10th Passed and valid driving license

BARC recruitment 2022: Salary

  • Driver - Rs 19,000
  • Stenographer - Rs 25,000
  • Assistant - Rs 18,000

BARC Recruitment 2022: here's how to apply 

  • Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website of BARC NRB - recruit.barc.gov.in
  • Step 2: Then, fill out the application form.
  • Step 3: Upload all the required documents.
  • Step 4: Candidates are then required to pay the application fee
  • Step 5: Click on the submit button
  • Step 6: Then, take a printout of the document for future use. 

