BARC Recruitment For Stenographer & Other Posts Begins, 10th Pass Can Apply

BARC Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is recruiting candidates for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official page of BARC - recruit.barc.gov.in. The online application process is underway and the last date to apply is July 31, 2022. Through this recruitment process, a total of 89 posts will be filled in the department which is being conducted to fill up the vacancies in Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB), situated at Kalpakkam, Tarapur, and Mumberi. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam, (skill test/type test/driving test), document verification followed by medical examination.

BARC Recruitment 2022: BARC Vacancy details

Work Assistant-A - 72 posts

Driver - 11 posts

Stenographer Grade-III - 6 posts

BARC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years as of the last date of receipt of the online application which is July 31, 2022 are eligible to apply.

General category (UR) up to 27 years are eligible to apply

OBC up to 30 years can apply

SC/ST up to 32 years are fit to apply

BARC recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, Women & Ex-servicemen are exempted from the application fee.

Educational Qualification

Work Assistant - Candidates applying for assistant position must have 10th pass certificate

Steno - 10th Passed with a minimum of 50% marks and a minimum of 8 wpm in English Stenograph and typing speed of 30 wpm.

Driver - 10th Passed and valid driving license

BARC recruitment 2022: Salary

Driver - Rs 19,000

Stenographer - Rs 25,000

Assistant - Rs 18,000

BARC Recruitment 2022: here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website of BARC NRB - recruit.barc.gov.in

Step 2: Then, fill out the application form.

Step 3: Upload all the required documents.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to pay the application fee

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Then, take a printout of the document for future use.

