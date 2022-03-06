Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment: Applications Invited For 250 Posts, Check Details

Baroda UP Bank apprentice recruitment: Baroda UP Bank has invited applications for 250 posts. The application link has been activated on March 5 and the deadline to apply online ends on March 15, 2022. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of Baroda bank barodaupbank.in.

‘Candidates can apply for engagement in U.P. state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project,’ reads the official notification.

Check important dates here

Commencement of on-line registration of application March 5, 2022

Closure of registration of application March 15, 2022

Closure for editing application details March 15, 2022

Last date for printing your application March 30, 2022

Online Fee Payment should be done between March 5 and March 15, 2022

UP Bank apprentice vacancy: Check application fee and age limit here

Candidates from the General/OBC/EWS category will have to pay Rs. 450 as application fee

For SC/ST/PWBD category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 100

The minimum required age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 28 years

Baroda UP Bank will offer apprentices a stipend of Rs. 9,000 per month

Baroda UP Bank: Follow these steps to apply