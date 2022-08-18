BCECEB Recruitment: Notice Released For 1511 Senior Resident/Tutor Posts; Check Details

Quick links:
BCECEB Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Resident/Tutor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. According to the schedule, the registration process will start on August 19 and conclude on September 1. Through this recruitment process, a total of 1511 posts in the organisation will be filled. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for BCECEB posts.