BCECEB Recruitment: Notice Released For 1511 Senior Resident/Tutor Posts; Check Details

BCECEB Recruitment: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has invited applications from candidates for Senior Resident/Tutor posts. See details.

BCECEB

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative


BCECEB Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Resident/Tutor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. According to the schedule, the registration process will start on August 19 and conclude on September 1. Through this recruitment process, a total of 1511 posts in the organisation will be filled. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for BCECEB posts.

BCECEB Recruitment Official Notice - CLICK HERE

BCECEB recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

  • Male candidates above 37 years of age will not be considered eligible for the posts.
  • OBC and female candidates must be 40 years old; SC/ST candidates must be 42 years old. 

Salary

  • The pay scale will be according to Pay Level 9.
  • Basic pay: Rs. 53100. Dearness Allowance: Rs. 9027 (17% Of Basic Pay)

Selection Process

  • Provisional Merit List
  • Document Verification / Counseling
  • Final Merit List

Examination Fees

  • The examination fees is ₹2250/- for Unreserved (UR) / EWS / EBC / BC / SC / ST / DQ category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BCECEB.

BCECEB Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply BCECEB posts

  • Step 1: To apply for the BCECEB posts, candidates need to visit the official website
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "BCECEB Recruitment"
  • Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.
  • Step 4: Pay the application fees to complete the process
  • Step 5: Click on the "submit" button
  • Step 6: Then, take a printout of the application form for future needs. 
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.
