BECIL DEO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 86 Data Entry Operator Posts; Check Details

BECIL Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), it has informed about the recruitment process that is underway for the selection of Data Entry Operators (DEO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: becil.com before the last date. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 86 Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts will be filled in the organization.

Official Notice

BECIL Data Entry Operator: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid Rs 21,184/-as per the current minimum wage rates of Delhi Govt. for Graduates.

BECIL Data Entry Operator: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test/Written Test (Objective & Descriptive) for General Awareness, Current Affairs, English Grammar, etc.

BECIL DEO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university.

Candidates should have knowledge of Typing, Minimum Speed should be 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for BECI DEO Job Vacancy

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of BECIL (www.becil.com).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Careers Section."

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "Registration Form (Online)".

Step 4: Complete the registration procedure.

Step 5: Fill out all of the required information in Step 5.

Step 6: Make your fee payment online.

Step 7: Now, enter your details and submit your form.

Here's direct for the filling out the application form for BECIL Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

BECIL DEO Recruitment: More details

The recruitment is being done on a contract basis for the deployment in the office of the Ministry of Ayush. It must be noted that May 22 is the last date to apply, and after that, no application forms will be accepted. Candidates are advised to view the BECIL website regularly after submitting their application successfully for any notification/ updates.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative