BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application Deadline For 123 Technician Posts Extended Till July 7

BECIL recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has extended the last date to apply for 123 vacancies. Earlier the deadline to apply was June 28 which has been extended to July 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, various manpower posts will be filled. Interested candidates can apply on the official website becil.com.

“Last date of submission of applications against Advertisement No. File No. BECIL/HR/BESK/Advt.2022/136 has been extended till 31.08.2022. All other details of the advertisement will remain unchanged.” reads the official notification published on June 30, 2022.

Check application fee details

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750. Application fee Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

List of official websites

becilregistration.com www.becil.com

Check vacancy details here

Lower Division Clerk: 18 posts

Store Keeper: 8 posts

Librarian Gr-III: 1 post

Stenographer: 5 posts

Junior Warden: 3 posts

J.E. (Electrical): 2 posts

J.E. (AC & R): 1 post

Junior Hindi Translator: 1 post

Yoga Instructor (01-Male & 01-Female): 2 posts

MSSO Gr-II: 3 posts

Pharmacist: 3 posts

Programmer: 3 posts

Jr. Physiotherapist: 1 post

Assistant Dietician: 2 posts

MRT: 10 posts

Dental Technician (Mechanic): 4 posts

Jr. Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 2 posts

Mortuary Attendant: 2 posts

Statistical Assistant: 1 post

Technician (OT): 12 posts

Optometrist: 1 post

Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory)/(Radiotherapy): 6/23/2 posts

Perfusionist: 2 posts

Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory): 2/ 3 posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates should go to the official website of BECIL (www.becil.com).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Careers Section."

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "Registration Form (Online)"

Step 4: Complete the registration procedure

Step 5: Fill out all of the required information

Step 6: Make your fee payment online.

Step 7: Now, enter your details and submit your form