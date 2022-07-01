BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application Deadline For 123 Technician Posts Extended Till July 7

BECIL recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has extended the last date to apply for 123 vacancies. Earlier the deadline to apply was June 28 which has been extended to July 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, various manpower posts will be filled. Interested candidates can apply on the official website becil.com.
“Last date of submission of applications against Advertisement No. File No. BECIL/HR/BESK/Advt.2022/136 has been extended till 31.08.2022. All other details of the advertisement will remain unchanged.” reads the official notification published on June 30, 2022.
Check application fee details
The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750. Application fee Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.
List of official websites
- becilregistration.com
- www.becil.com
Check vacancy details here
- Lower Division Clerk: 18 posts
- Store Keeper: 8 posts
- Librarian Gr-III: 1 post
- Stenographer: 5 posts
- Junior Warden: 3 posts
- J.E. (Electrical): 2 posts
- J.E. (AC & R): 1 post
- Junior Hindi Translator: 1 post
- Yoga Instructor (01-Male & 01-Female): 2 posts
- MSSO Gr-II: 3 posts
- Pharmacist: 3 posts
- Programmer: 3 posts
- Jr. Physiotherapist: 1 post
- Assistant Dietician: 2 posts
- MRT: 10 posts
- Dental Technician (Mechanic): 4 posts
- Jr. Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 2 posts
- Mortuary Attendant: 2 posts
- Statistical Assistant: 1 post
- Technician (OT): 12 posts
- Optometrist: 1 post
- Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory)/(Radiotherapy): 6/23/2 posts
- Perfusionist: 2 posts
- Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory): 2/ 3 posts
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply
- Step 1: To apply, candidates should go to the official website of BECIL (www.becil.com).
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Careers Section."
- Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "Registration Form (Online)"
- Step 4: Complete the registration procedure
- Step 5: Fill out all of the required information
- Step 6: Make your fee payment online.
- Step 7: Now, enter your details and submit your form
Official notification reads, "Candidates will be informed via email / telephone/ SMS for Skill Tests/Interaction meeting, hence it is advised to view their SMS / email regularly after submitting the application for any notification/ updates. They are also advised to view the BECIL website regularly after submitting their application successfully for any notification/ updates."