BECIL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 54 Posts, Here's How To Apply Online

BECIL is inviting applications for 54 posts. Recruitment details like important dates, application fee and registration steps can be checked here.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited is inviting applications for Staff Nurse, PRO and other posts. The recruitment drive is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is August 31, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at www.becil.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 54 posts will be filled. 

Out of the total vacancies, 8 vacancies are for the post of Medical Officer, 1 vacancy is for the post of Senior Program Manager (Technical), 1 vacancy is for the post of Public Relation Officer (PRO), 2 vacancies are for the post of Junior Program Manager (Technical), 1 vacancy is for the post of Program Manager (Administrative), 2 vacancy is for the post of Yoga Therapist, 12 vacancy is for the post of Staff Nurse, and 10 vacancy is for the post of Panchakarma Technician, 1 vacancy is for the post of Audiologist, 1 vacancy is each for the post of Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist, OT Technician (Ophthalmic), Assistant Library Officer, and 10 vacancies are for the post of Panchkarma Attendant. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

Official website reads, "Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. (Before applying for registration candidates are advised to have their Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/10th Certificate, Caste Certificate scanned images for upload the file size should be not more than 100kb.) If you want to apply for more than one post against the same advertisement, you need to register once only. The fee chargeable will vary according to the number of posts applied for"

BECIL recruitment 2022: Check application fee details here 

  • Candidates from the general/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women category should pay a fee of Rs. 750
  • Candidates who fall under the SC/ST/EWS/PH category will have to pay a fee of Rs 450.

BECIL recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply online 

  • Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of BECIL at www.becil.com
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the concerned recruitment link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to register and fill the application form
  • Step 4: Candidates should upload the required documents
  • Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on submit
  • Step 6: Candidates should download the submitted application form
  • Step 7: Candidates are advised to keep the hard copy of the same for future use
