BEL Recruitment 2022: 91 Vacancies For Engineering Assistant Posts On Offer

Bharat Electronics Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for several Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician ‘C’ posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 91 vacancies will be filled at BEL's Bengaluru Complex. The application process is underway and the deadline to apply ends on April 20, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

Electronics & Communication- 17 posts

Mechanical- 33 posts

Electrical- 16 posts

Electronic Mechanic- 6 posts

Fitter- 11 posts

Electrical- 4 posts

Miller- 2 posts

Electro Plater- 2 posts

BEL Recruitment 2022: Check age limit here

The maximum age to apply for Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) or Technician ‘C’ posts is 28 years as on March 1, 2022.

Relaxation for Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) is 3 years

Relaxation for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe is 5 years

Relaxation for Persons with Disability (PWD) having minimum of 40% disability is 10 years

BEL Recruitment 2022: Check selection process here

Candiadtes who will be found eligible for the test will be notified to appear for written test.

The written test will be of 150 marks consisting of two parts

: General Aptitude: 50 marks –comprises of general mental ability and aptitude to logical reasoning, analytical, comprehension ability, basic numeracy, data interpretation skills, and general knowledge. Part II: Technical Aptitude: 100 marks –consists of Technical/Professional Knowledge Test with 100 questions having specific questions from respective discipline, the official notice said.

Check salary details here

Official notification reads, "Selected candidates will be inducted in the pay scales as mentioned at, Column7 of Sl No. 1.0 - Posts. Engineering Assistant Trainees (EAT) will undergo training for an initial period of six months during which they will be paid stipend of Rs. 10,000/-pm. On successful completion of the training and on passing the gradation test they will be placed on the regular pay scales. In addition to Basic Pay, other allowance like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Perquisites at the rate of 30% on annual basic pay, reimbursement of medical expenses, Group Insurance, PF, Pension, Gratuity etc. as per Company rules will be a part of remuneration package"

Check general instructions