BEL Recruitment 2022 For 150 Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer & Other Posts Begins

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
BEL Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL, has announced that the department is seeking eligible candidates for Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of BEL - bel-india.in. According to the notification, the last date to submit the application form is August 3, 2022. Through this recruitment process, a total of 150 posts will be filled in the department.
As per the official notice, to apply for the BEL Recruitment, candidates must have "Four years full-time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized Institute/University in the disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics &Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering."