BEL Recruitment 2022 For 150 Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer & Other Posts Begins

BEL Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL, has announced that the department is seeking eligible candidates for Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of BEL - bel-india.in. According to the notification, the last date to submit the application form is August 3, 2022. Through this recruitment process, a total of 150 posts will be filled in the department.

Age Limit

To apply for the post of Project Engineer, the candidates have to be a maximum of 32 years of age, and for Trainee Engineer, you have to be a maximum of 28 years of age.

Application fees

To apply, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 472 and Rs 177 for Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer, respectively.

The SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from paying

Education Qualification

As per the official notice, to apply for the BEL Recruitment, candidates must have "Four years full-time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized Institute/University in the disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics &Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering."

Bharat Electronic Limited Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Step 1: To apply for the BEL Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website – bel-india. in

Step 2: Next, on the homepage, select the "Career Section."

Step 3: Once done, the notification and the application online link will be visible on the screen.

Step 4: Then click on the online link, register, and then log in with the credentials.

Step 5: Candidates then need to proceed to the payment gateway

Step 6: After making the payment, click on the "Submit" button

Step 7: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the document for future use

NOTE: Keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and updates.

Here' direct link to apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Represenative