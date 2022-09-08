BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 100 Trainee & Project Engineer Posts; Check Details

Bharat Electronics Limited, or BEL, is recruiting candidates for trainee engineer and project engineer posts. According to the official notice, the last date to apply for the posts is till September 23, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of BEL at bel-India.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 100 posts will be filled in the organisation.

BEL project engineer posts: Vacancy details

Trainee Engineer: 40 posts

Project Engineer: 60 posts

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualifications and age limit through the detailed notification available here.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test, followed by an interview for those candidates who qualify for the written test.

The written test details will be e-mailed to the candidates/applicants to the mail id provided at the time of the registration.

The written exam will be 85 marks and the interview of 15 marks.

Salary

Traninee Engineer 1st year pay - Rs 30,000 | 2nd year - Rs 35,000

Project Engineer Post Pay Scale 1 st year - Rs 40,000 | 2nd Year - Rs 45,000

Application fee

According to the official notice, candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category and applying for the post of trainee engineer are required to pay Rs. 150 + 18% GST as an application fee.

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category and applying for the post of Project Engineer are required to pay Rs. 400 + 18% GST as an application fee.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website of BEL at www.bel-india.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must then fill out the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Take a printout of the form for future needs.

