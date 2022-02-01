Last Updated:

BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 247 Trainee Engineer & Other Posts; Check Details

BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is recruiting candidates for Trainee Engineer and other posts. February 4 is the last date to apply.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is recruiting candidates for Trainee Engineer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. Candidates must note that February 4 is the last date to apply online. Through this recruitment campaign, BEL aims to fill up as many as 247 posts in the organization. It must be noted that candidates who are already working as project engineers/trainee engineers/trainee officers (Finance) in one of the units of BEL are not eligible to apply for the posts.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

  • Project Engineer I: 67 Available Positions
  • Trainee Engineer: 169 Posts
  • Trainee Officer (Finance): 11 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

  • Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check their educational qualifications and age limit through the detailed notification available here.

Check recruitment notification here - BEL Recruitment 2022

 

BEL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process | Application fees

  • Eligibility criteria for various posts are different. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria with respect to relevant qualifications, Post Qualification experience will be allotted weightage of 75 percent, 10 percent, and 15 percent. 
  • Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 for Project Engineer posts. Application fees of 200/-will have to be paid for Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts. The application fee should be remitted through SBI Collect (online).

