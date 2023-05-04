BEL Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 428 Vacancies For Engineers For BE, B.Tech, B.Sc Pass

BEL Engineer Recruitment: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 428 project engineer and trainee engineer posts for its Bengaluru complex. Out of the 428 vacancies, there are a total of 327 vacancies for project engineer and 101 for trainee engineer. Aspirants can apply online till May 18.

Direct link to apply online for BEL engineer recruitment 2023

BEL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Project Engineer-I

Electronics - 164

Mechanical - 106

Computer Science - 47

Electrical – 07

Chemical - 01

Aerospace Engineering - 02

Total – 327 posts

Trainee Engineer-I

Electronics - 100

Aerospace Engineering - 01

Total – 101

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc (4-year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University / Institution / College with 55% and above for General/EWS/OBC candidates & Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates. Minimum 02 years of relevant industrial post-qualification experience is required for project engineer post.

Age Limit: Project Engineer-I: 32 Years; Trainee Engineer-I: 28 Years

Pay Scale

For project engineer: 1st Year- Rs. 40,000/- 2nd Year - Rs. 45,000/- 3rd Year - Rs. 50,000/- 4th Year - Rs. 55,000/

For trainee engineer- 1st Year-Rs. 30,000/- 2nd Year-Rs.35,000/- 3rd Year-Rs.40,000/-

Selection Process

A written test for 85 marks will be conducted for shortlisted candidates. Those who clear the same will be shortlisted for an Interview for 15 marks. The place of the written test and interview will be in Bengaluru only. Candidates will t hen be shortlisted for the interviews based on the written test marks (out of 85 marks) in order of merit in the ratio of 1:5.