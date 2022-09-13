BHEL Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins For 150 Engineer/Executive Trainee Posts

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is recruiting candidates for the Engineer/Executive Trainee posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - bhel.com. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is till October 4, 2022, up to 5 pm. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks scored in the computer-based examination, followed by an interview round.

As per the official information, the exam is scheduled to be held on October 31, November 1, and 2, 2022. However, the authorities would confirm the exact date and time of the examination at the time of releasing the admit card. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 15 posts for the Engineer Trainee (Civil or Mechanical or IT or Electrical or Chemical or Metallurgy), Executive Trainee (Finance), and Executive Trainee (HR) will be filled in the organisation.

BHEL Engineer trainee posts: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 500 for candidates belonging to the UR, EWS, or OBC categories.

The processing fee is Rs 300.

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen category candidates do not have to pay the application fee.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply.

Step 1: In order to apply, candidates are required to visit the official website by visiting bhel.com.

Step 2: Then, click on the "Recruitment" option.

Step 3: Then, click on the option that reads, "Current Job Openings."

Step 4: Complete the registration process and then login.

Step 5: Candidates then need to fill up the form, upload documents, and pay the fee.

Step 6: Submit and save for future purposes

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to apply for BHEL Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock, Representative