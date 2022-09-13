BHEL Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins For 150 Engineer/Executive Trainee Posts

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
BHEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is recruiting candidates for the Engineer/Executive Trainee posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - bhel.com. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is till October 4, 2022, up to 5 pm. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks scored in the computer-based examination, followed by an interview round.
As per the official information, the exam is scheduled to be held on October 31, November 1, and 2, 2022. However, the authorities would confirm the exact date and time of the examination at the time of releasing the admit card. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 15 posts for the Engineer Trainee (Civil or Mechanical or IT or Electrical or Chemical or Metallurgy), Executive Trainee (Finance), and Executive Trainee (HR) will be filled in the organisation.