Bihar ANM Recruitment: State Govt To Recruit 8853 Nurses This Year; Check Details

Image: PTI
Bihar ANM Recruitment: The Bihar government on Wednesday announced that the state will soon recruit as many as 8853 auxiliary nurse-midwives (ANMs) from across the state. The development was announced by Health Minister Mangal Pandey, in response to a query by Sanjeev Shyam Singh of Janata Dal-United (JDU) at today's Legislative Council meeting. Notably, ANMs have been sanctioned at all health sub-centres, and additional nurses are performing the vaccination and other work alongside COVID-19 management.
The Health Minister at the Legislative Council stated that through this recruitment drive, as many as 8853 ANMs will be recruited by the State Health Committee, and the number of ANMs will increase. Pandey said if a large number of nurses come after the appointment, then they would be posted in the health sub-centres. He further stated that ANMS are required in health sub-centres to administer the vaccine or provide contraceptive and medical aid as doctors are not appointed at sub-centres due to the government's provision.