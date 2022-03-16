Bihar ANM Recruitment: State Govt To Recruit 8853 Nurses This Year; Check Details

Bihar ANM Recruitment: The Bihar government on Wednesday announced that the state will soon recruit as many as 8853 auxiliary nurse-midwives (ANMs) from across the state. The development was announced by Health Minister Mangal Pandey, in response to a query by Sanjeev Shyam Singh of Janata Dal-United (JDU) at today's Legislative Council meeting. Notably, ANMs have been sanctioned at all health sub-centres, and additional nurses are performing the vaccination and other work alongside COVID-19 management.

The Health Minister at the Legislative Council stated that through this recruitment drive, as many as 8853 ANMs will be recruited by the State Health Committee, and the number of ANMs will increase. Pandey said if a large number of nurses come after the appointment, then they would be posted in the health sub-centres. He further stated that ANMS are required in health sub-centres to administer the vaccine or provide contraceptive and medical aid as doctors are not appointed at sub-centres due to the government's provision.

Bihar ANM Recruitment: Education Qualification | Age Limit

The candidate has qualified for a two-year diploma in the ANM course after passing the 12th (intermediate).

Candidates aged between 18 years to 40 years old are eligible to apply while there are some age relaxations for OBS, ST/SC candidates.

Bihar ANM vacancy: Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be purely based on their performance in the written test and interview

Here's how to apply for BIHAR SHS ANM Staff Nurse Vacancies 2021 Online

Visit the official website of the State Health Society - statehealthsocietybihar.org

Then go to the home page and choose the latest recruitment notification link.

Now, click on the link and download the BIHAR SHS ANM Jobs Notification.

Now read the advertisement and fill out the BIHAR SHS ANM Vacancy Application form.

Enter the required details and upload the scanned document.

Pay the application fee and take a printout of the form for future needs.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)