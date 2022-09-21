Bihar Civil Court Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 7692 Class III/Group-C Posts; See Details

Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: The recruitment procedure for the Bihar Civil Court has started online today for the Class III/Group-C posts in the subordinate courts of Bihar. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Civil Courts - patnadistricts.ecourts.gov.in. According to the schedule, the online application procedure will be held on October 20, 2022, by 11:59 pm.

It is to be noted that the online application procedure will end on October 20, 2022, by 11:59 pm. Only online applications will be accepted. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7692 clerk, stenographer, peon/orderly, and court reader/deposition writer posts will be filled in the department. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the Bihar Civil Court vacancies.

Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates for the Clerk, Peon, and Court Reader posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the preliminary test, written test, and interview.

For the stenographer post, a preliminary test, written test, steno test, and viva voce will be conducted.

Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website, districts.ecourts.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on "States," then "Bihar," and "Patna"

Step 3: Click on the "Recruitment" tab.

Step 4: Click on the apply link for clerk, stenographer, peon/orderly, and court reader posts.

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee.

Step 6: Submit and save for future purposes.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)