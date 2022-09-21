Bihar Civil Court Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 7692 Class III/Group-C Posts; See Details

Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: The recruitment procedure for the Bihar Civil Court has started online today for the Class III/Group-C posts in the subordinate courts of Bihar. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Civil Courts - patnadistricts.ecourts.gov.in. According to the schedule, the online application procedure will be held on October 20, 2022, by 11:59 pm.
It is to be noted that the online application procedure will end on October 20, 2022, by 11:59 pm. Only online applications will be accepted. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7692 clerk, stenographer, peon/orderly, and court reader/deposition writer posts will be filled in the department. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the Bihar Civil Court vacancies.
Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
- The selection of the candidates for the Clerk, Peon, and Court Reader posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the preliminary test, written test, and interview.
- For the stenographer post, a preliminary test, written test, steno test, and viva voce will be conducted.
Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website, districts.ecourts.gov.in.
- Step 2: Then, click on "States," then "Bihar," and "Patna"
- Step 3: Click on the "Recruitment" tab.
- Step 4: Click on the apply link for clerk, stenographer, peon/orderly, and court reader posts.
- Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee.
- Step 6: Submit and save for future purposes.
- NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.
(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)