Last Updated:

Bihar Civil Court Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 7692 Class III/Group-C Posts; See Details

The recruitment procedure for the Bihar Civil Court has started today for the Class III/Group-C posts. Know how to apply.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Bihar

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: The recruitment procedure for the Bihar Civil Court has started online today for the Class III/Group-C posts in the subordinate courts of Bihar. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Civil Courts - patnadistricts.ecourts.gov.in. According to the schedule, the online application procedure will be held on October 20, 2022, by 11:59 pm.

It is to be noted that the online application procedure will end on October 20, 2022, by 11:59 pm. Only online applications will be accepted. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7692 clerk, stenographer, peon/orderly, and court reader/deposition writer posts will be filled in the department. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the Bihar Civil Court vacancies.

Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

  • The selection of the candidates for the Clerk, Peon, and Court Reader posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the preliminary test, written test, and interview.
  • For the stenographer post, a preliminary test, written test, steno test, and viva voce will be conducted.

Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website, districts.ecourts.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on "States," then "Bihar," and "Patna"
  • Step 3: Click on the "Recruitment" tab.
  • Step 4: Click on the apply link for clerk, stenographer, peon/orderly, and court reader posts.
  • Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee.
  • Step 6: Submit and save for future purposes.
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details. 

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

READ | SAIL Recruitment: Vacancy open for 333 Executive & Non Executive posts, know how to apply
READ | DU Faculty Recruitment: Here's how to apply for over 100 Assistant Professor posts
READ | ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022 application deadline extended; Here's direct link to apply
READ | BSF Recruitment 2022: Application process for 1312 Head Constable posts ends tomorrow
COMMENT