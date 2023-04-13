Last Updated:

Bihar DLRS Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 10101 Vacancies For Clerk & Engineers

Bihar DLRS Recruitment 2023: BCECEB has notified over 10 thousand vacancies for Amin, Surveyors, and clerks. Graduates and engineers can apply. Check details.

Nandini Verma
Bihar DLRS Recruitment 2023: Directorate of Land Records & Survey, Bihar has invited online applications for recruitment against over 10 thousand vacancies in the state. The vacancies are for the post of Amin, Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer and Kanungo. There are a total of 10101 vacancies. Candidates will have to clear a written exam. 

The recruitment notification was released by Bihar Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on April 11. The online application process begins today, April 13. The last date to apply is May 12. Candidates can apply online at dlrs.bihar.gov.in.

Read BCECE Bihar LRS Recruitment Notification here.

Direct link to apply for Bihar LRS Recruitment 2023

Bihar Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer: Candidates should have a graduation degree in Civil Engineering from AICTE-approved and SBTE-registered institutes of respective states and a minimum of 2 years of experience in Government/Registered non-Government organizations.

Special survey kannoongo: Candidates should have a three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from AICTE-approved and SBTE-registered institutes of the respective states and a minimum of 2 (two) years of working experience in Government/Registered non-Government organizations.

Special survey Amin: Candidates should have a three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from AICTE-approved and SBTE-registered institutions of the respective states.

Special survey Clerk: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university/institution.

Bihar LRC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

  • Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer - 21-31 Years
  • Special survey kannoongo - 18-31 Years
  • Special survey Amin - 18-31 Years
  • Special survey Clerk - 21-31 Years

Bihar LRS Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

  • Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer - Rs. 59000/- + Other Allowance
  • Special Survey Amin - Rs. 31000/- + Other Allowance
  • Special Survey Kanungo - Rs. 36000/- + Other Allowance
  • Special Survey Clerk - Rs. 25000/- + Other Allowance
