Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment: Apply For 76 Prohibition Constable Posts, Check Key Details

Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Bihar Police Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is recruiting candidates for Prohibition Constable posts in the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department, Govt. of Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is September 13, 2022.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 76 posts will be filled in the organization.

Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Application Submission Deadline: August 13, 2022

The deadline for applying is September 13, 2022.

Age limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 28 years are eligible to apply for the said posts

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done based on candidates' performance in the Written Test (CBT), followed by scores gained in the Physical Efficiency Test and then Medical Examination with Documents Verification being the last round of recruitment

Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Here's Salary & Pay Scale Here

As per the official notice, candidates would get 21700-53000/-Level-3 pay scale

Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022 Notification - CLICK HERE

Here's how to apply for CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment

Step 1: To apply for the CSBC posts, candidates need to visit the official website - www.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Complete the registration process by clicking on the "Registration Now" option.

Step 3: Next, fill out the details such as personal and educational information.

Step 4: Now, log in using the credentials sent to your e-mail ID and registered mobile number.

Step 5: Candidates then need to fill out other details in the application form.

Step 6: Download and print the form for future reference.

Here's the direct link to apply for Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/Representative