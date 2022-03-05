Bihar Police SI Date Announced For Mains 2022 And PET (2019 & 2020); Check Details Here

Bihar Police SI Date 2022: The examination dates for the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) have been announced. Candidates can download the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2022 schedule from the official website of BPSSC - bpssc.bih.nic.in. According to the notice, the main examination for Sub Inspector and Sergeant is scheduled to be held on April 24, 2022, while the Physical Endurance Test for Enforcement Sub Inspector Posts is slated to be conducted from May 5 to May 9, 2022.

Candidates can download the Bihar Police SI Exam Date Notice PDF by visiting the official website. The commission will release the admit card in some time, however, dates have not been confirmed. The commission had announced the BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021 on October 10, 2022, wherein a total of 1493 candidates were selected to appear for the physical eligibility test. Out of the total, 1000 candidates were male and 493 were female. The BPSSC SI mains examination was conducted offline on August 29, 2021, in two shifts. The BPSSC Bihar Police SI and Sergeant 03/2020 Prelims Exam was conducted on December 26, 2021, wherein 47900 candidates qualified for the mains.

Bihar Police SI Date 2022 Recruitment; Here's how to apply

Step 1: To download the Bihar SI Admit Card, candidates must visit the official website of BPSSC, i.e., bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the notification link that says " Bihar SI Admit Card 2022 " flashing on the homepage.

" flashing on the homepage. Step 3: Immediately, you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to enter their registration number or roll number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on the " Submit" button.

button. Step 5: The Bihar Police SI Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Take a printout of the Bihar Police SI Admit Card for future use.

