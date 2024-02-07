Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Bihar Police SI Main Exam Date Out, BPPSC to release SI Mains admit card on February 6

Bihar Police SI Main Exam Date Out. The BPPSC SI main examination is scheduled for February 25, 2024, with admit cards set to be released on February 6, 2024.

Nandini Verma
education news, laptop, students, answer key, results, jobs, entrance tests
BPPSC SI Main exam date out | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has issued a notice regarding the written examination and e-admit card details for the post of Police Sub Inspector. The BPPSC SI main examination is scheduled for February 25, 2024, with admit cards set to be released on February 6, 2024.

BPPSC SI Main Examination Schedule:

- Two shifts: Shift 1 from 10 am to 12 noon, and Shift 2 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

How to Download BPPSC SI Mains Admit Card:

1. Visit the official website of BPSSC: [bpssc.bih.nic.in](http://bpssc.bih.nic.in).

2. On the homepage, click the link 'BPSSC SI Admit Card 2024' (once active).

3. Enter the required credentials and submit.

4. Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can access the full notice for detailed instructions on the written examination and e-admit card.

The recruitment aims to fill 1275 Police Sub Inspector positions, with the preliminary examination results announced on December 25, 2023. For additional information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official BPSSC website. Stay updated with the latest developments on this crucial examination.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 12:27 IST

