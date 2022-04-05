Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Call Letters

Quick links:
Image: PTI
BPSSC SI Mains admit card: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Mains admit card for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector on April 5, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered to take the Bihar police SI mains exam can download their admit cards now. It can be downloaded from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check call letters, registered candidates should be ready with their credentials.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2213 vacancies will be filled by the commission. Out of these vacancies, 1998 vacancies are for the position of Police Sub Inspector and 215 are for the position of Sergeant. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for Mains. The preliminary examination was held in two shifts on December 26, 2021. BPSSC will be conducting the Bihar Police SI Main Exam on April 24, 2022 for those who cleared prelims.
Candidates should know that hard copy of the admit card will not be issued to them. Therefore, they should not forget to download it from the portal and take its printout. Along with carrying the hall ticket to the exam hall, they should also carry valid ID proof. Here is how to download call letters.