Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Call Letters

BPSSC SI Mains admit card: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Mains admit card for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector on April 5, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered to take the Bihar police SI mains exam can download their admit cards now. It can be downloaded from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check call letters, registered candidates should be ready with their credentials.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2213 vacancies will be filled by the commission. Out of these vacancies, 1998 vacancies are for the position of Police Sub Inspector and 215 are for the position of Sergeant. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for Mains. The preliminary examination was held in two shifts on December 26, 2021. BPSSC will be conducting the Bihar Police SI Main Exam on April 24, 2022 for those who cleared prelims.

Candidates should know that hard copy of the admit card will not be issued to them. Therefore, they should not forget to download it from the portal and take its printout. Along with carrying the hall ticket to the exam hall, they should also carry valid ID proof. Here is how to download call letters.

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card: Steps by step guide to download admit cards

Step 1: Registered and eligible candidates should go to the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, "Notice: Download Admit Card of Mains Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)"

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their login credentials and submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the hall ticket will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should download it and go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: As mentioned above, they should not forget to take its printout and carry it to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download Bihar SI Mains admit card