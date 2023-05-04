Bihar Police SI Prohibition, SDFSO Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 64 Vacancies

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited online applications for the post of sub-inspector, prohibition, and Sub-divisional Fire Station Officer under Bihar fire services. The recruitment is notified under advertisement number 01/2023. The online application process begins today, May 4, and ends on June 4.

Bihar Police SI, SDFSO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector, Prohibition - 11

Sub Divisional Fire Station Officer - 53

Total - 64 vacancies

Pay Matrix- Level 6

Bihar Police SI, SDFSO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates having a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University can apply for the posts.

Age Limit: The lower age limit is 18 years. The upper age limit for males is 37 years and for females, it is 40 years. Relaxations in the upper age limit have been provided for reserved category candidates.

Physical Measurements: Male candidates from the unreserved category and backward category should have a minimum height of 165 cm. The chest should measure at least 81 cm and 86 cm after expansion.

For EBC, SC, and ST male candidates, the height should be at least 160 cm. The chest should be at least 79 cm. After expansion, it should be 84 cm.

For female candidates of all categories, the minimum height should be 155 cm. No chest measurement is required for women. They should weigh at least 48 kg.

Bihar Police SI, SDFSO Recruitment: Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary and a main written test. Those who clear the test will have to clear the physical efficiency test. Qualified candidates will have to clear a medical exam too.

How to apply for BPSSC SI, SDFSO Recruitment 2023