Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 Notification Issued By BPSSC For 1275 Sub Inspector Posts

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the official notification for sub-inspector recruitment in Bihar Police for 1275 vacancies.

Nandini Verma
Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the official notification for sub-inspector recruitment in Bihar Police. A total of 1275 vacancies have been notified. The online application process will begin on October 5. The last date to apply is November 5. Candidates will be able to apply online bpssc.bih.nic.in. 

BPSSC recruitment 2023 Key Dates:

  • Notification released on September 30
  • Application begins on October 5
  • Last date to apply is November 5

BPSSC SI recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The minimum age of the male unreserved candidates is 20 years and the maximum age is 37 years. The minimum age of the women category candidates is 20 years and the maximum age is 40 years. The minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 42 years for men and women Scheduled Cast, Scheduled Tribe and Third gender candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. 

BPSSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹700 for unreserved candidates, OBC and EWS categories. For SC and ST categories the application fee is ₹400.

Click here to read official notification.

