Bihar Police SI, Sergeant Mains Admit Card To Be Out On April 5, Here's How To Download

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has announced the date for releasing Mains hall tickets for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant. It has been announced that the admit card will be released on April 5 in the second half at 11.00 AM. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam will be able to download the Bihar Police SI admit card from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in. In order to download the same, they should be ready with their registration number and password.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2213 vacancies will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 1998 vacancies are for the post of Police Sub Inspector and 215 vacancies are for the post of Sergeant. Only those candidates who cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for mains. The BPSSC SI exam (prelims) was conducted in two shifts on December 26, 2021. A total of 2,65,681 candidates had qualified the examination and a total of 1,67,590 candidates had failed in the examination. . According to the notice, the main examination for Sub Inspector and Sergeant is scheduled to be held on April 24, 2022, while the Physical Endurance Test for Enforcement Sub Inspector Posts is slated to be conducted from May 5 to May 9, 2022. Follow these steps to download hall tickets.

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card: Here is how to download hall tickets

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Notice: Download Admit Card of Mains Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)"

In the next step, candidates will have to key in their login details and submit

The admit card will be displayed on screen

Download the hall ticket, go through it and take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

To be noted that the commission will not be issuing hard copies of admit cards to the students. Therefore, it is mandatory to download and take its printout. Along with admit cards, candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof with them. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.