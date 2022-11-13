Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 689 Posts; Check Key Details

Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is recruiting candidates for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. It is to be noted that the application procedure for the vacancies will commence tomorrow, November 14, 2022, and the application form will be available at 12 am.

Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 689 Prohibition Constable posts for the Prohibition, Excise, and Registration Departments will be filled.

Category Total Post General 272 EWS 68 SC 114 ST 07 EBC 124 BC 83 BC Female 21

Bihar Prohibition Constable: Age Limit

As per the notification, general category candidates aged between 18 and 25 years are eligible to apply for the male OBC or BC category.

While candidates belonging to the OBC, BC/female category aged between 18 and 28 years are eligible to apply.

Whereas, candidates belonging to the SC/ST category aged between 18 and 30 years are eligible to apply.

Bihar Prohibition Constable: Salary

For the post of Police Prohibition Constable, the in-hand salary ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs. 53,000.

Application Fees

The application fee for Gen/ EWS/ EBC/ BC category candidates is Rs 675.

SC/ ST/ PWD/ All Female category candidates are required to pay Rs 180 as the application fee.

Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam, followed by a physical exam and a merit list of the shortlisted candidates will be released.

Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the Bihar Prohibition Constable vacancies, candidates must visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Then, take a printout of the document for future use.

Image: PTI/Representative