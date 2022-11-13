Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 689 Posts; Check Key Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI/ Representative
Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is recruiting candidates for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. It is to be noted that the application procedure for the vacancies will commence tomorrow, November 14, 2022, and the application form will be available at 12 am.
|
Category
|
Total Post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|