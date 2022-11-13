Last Updated:

Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 689 Posts; Check Key Details

Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: The Central Selection Board of Constables is recruiting candidates for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable posts.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment

Image: PTI/ Representative


Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is recruiting candidates for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. It is to be noted that the application procedure for the vacancies will commence tomorrow, November 14, 2022, and the application form will be available at 12 am.

Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Details

  • Through this recruitment drive, a total of 689 Prohibition Constable posts for the Prohibition, Excise, and Registration Departments will be filled.

Category

 

Total Post

 
  • General

 
  • 272
  • EWS
  • 68
  • SC
  • 114
  • ST
  • 07
  • EBC
  • 124
  • BC
  • 83
  • BC Female
  • 21

Bihar Prohibition Constable: Age Limit

  • As per the notification, general category candidates aged between 18 and 25 years are eligible to apply for the male OBC or BC category.
  • While candidates belonging to the OBC, BC/female category aged between 18 and 28 years are eligible to apply.
  • Whereas, candidates belonging to the SC/ST category aged between 18 and 30 years are eligible to apply.

Bihar Prohibition Constable: Salary

  • For the post of Police Prohibition Constable, the in-hand salary ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs. 53,000.

Application Fees

  • The application fee for Gen/ EWS/ EBC/ BC  category candidates is Rs 675.
  • SC/ ST/ PWD/ All Female category candidates are required to pay Rs 180 as the application fee.

Selection Process

  • Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam, followed by a physical exam and a merit list of the shortlisted candidates will be released.

Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply for the Bihar Prohibition Constable vacancies, candidates must visit the official website.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the application form.
  • Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees.
  • Step 5: Then, take a printout of the document for future use.

Image: PTI/Representative

READ | OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 2168 group B, C posts; Check steps to apply
READ | JKSSB UT Cadre Recruitment: Vacancy open for 1,045 UT Cadre posts; Know how to apply
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 160 Lecturer & other posts; Know how to apply
READ | PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 256 Group A, B, C & Jr. Administrative posts
COMMENT