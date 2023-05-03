Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: BPSC To Recruit 1.78 Lakh Teachers, See Revised Pay Scale

BPSC school teacher recruitment 2023: The Bihar cabinet approved the New Teacher Service Regulations 2023 on Tuesday, May 2 which has paved the way for the recruitment of 1.78 lakh teachers through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The state government has also finalized the pay scale for the post. See details of vacancies and the revised pay scale here.

Bihar Teachers Recruitment 2023: Details of Vacancies

Classes 1 to 5 - 85,477 vacancies

Classes 6 to 8 - 1,745 vacancies

Classes 9 to 10 - 33, 186 vacancies

Classes 11 to 12 - 57, 618 vacancies

Total - 1,78,026 vacancies

Bihar Teachers Revised Pay Scale

Under the new recruitment rules, Bihar primary teachers of classes 1-5 will have a basic salary of Rs 25,000 while the gross salary with dearness allowance, house rent, and medical allowances will come to around Rs 38,000. For teachers appointed in secondary schools for classes 9-10, the basic salary would be Rs 31,000 and the gross Rs 46,000. The teachers for classes 11 and 12 will get a basic salary of Rs 32,000 and a gross salary of Rs 48,000.

The advertisement for BPSC teacher recruitment will be released soon. There are a total of 85,477 vacancies for teachers in primary schools, 1,745 in middle schools, 33,186 in secondary schools, and 57,618 in higher secondary schools. The BPSC teacher recruitment notification 2023 will be released on BPSC's official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.