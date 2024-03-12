×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2024 begins for 26 stenographer, asst branch operator

The Bihar Vidhan Parishad is set to kick off the online application process for Stenographer and Assistant Branch Operator positions today, March 12.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
The Bihar Vidhan Parishad is set to begin the online application process for Stenographer and Assistant Branch Operator positions today, March 12. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in starting from 6.00 PM. The deadline for application submission is April 2.

This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 26 vacancies, including 19 vacancies for Assistant Branch Operator, 5 vacancies for Data Entry Operators, and 2 vacancies for Stenographer roles.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying for the Data Entry Operator position must be aged between 18 to 40 years, while candidates applying for other positions must be between 21 to 40 years old (subject to gender and post) as of January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualifications:

Assistant Branch Officer: Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream from a Recognized University in India. Data Entry Operator: Passed 10+2 Intermediate Exam from a Recognized Board in India. Candidates must also meet the required typing speed mentioned in the notification. Stenographer: Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream from a Recognized University in India, along with the required typing speed as specified in the notification.

Application Fee SC/ST/Female candidates of Bihar/PwD category applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 150, while candidates from the unreserved category must pay Rs 600.

How to apply for Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2024

To apply for the vacancies, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in. 

Once live, click on the Application link for Advt No 02/2024. 

Complete the Step 1 registration process and log in. 

Fill out the form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the fee. 

Download the submitted form and retain a printed copy for future reference. 

For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.e

Published March 12th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

