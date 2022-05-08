BIS Recruitment: Application Window To Close On May 9, Apply For 276 Posts; Check Details

BIS Recruitment 2022: The application process to fill Group A, Group B, and Group C posts in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will end tomorrow, May 9. Interested and eligible candidates can still apply for the posts by visiting the official website of BIS at www.bis.gov.in. Candidates must note that the examination will be conducted in June and the admit card will be released on the official website 10 days before the commencement of the examination.

Official Notice

BIS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment process, a total of 276 posts will be filled in the organisation

Out of 276 posts, four vacancies are of Group A, 124 are Group B vacancies, 148 are Group C vacancies.

BIS Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee for the posts of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Director (Administration & Finance), and Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs) will be Rs 800.

The application fee for the remaining positions will be Rs 500.

BIS Recruitment: Here's how to apply for Bureau of Indian Standards

Step 1: To apply for the BIS Recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website at www.bis.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Career" tab.

Step 3: Candidates must then apply online.

Step 4: Register and Proceed with the Application

Step 5: To proceed, pay the application fee.

Step 6: Candidates then need to submit the application form.

Step 7: It is recommended that candidates take a printout of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for BIS Recruitment - CLICK HERE

More Information

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview, followed by an online examination, and skill test. It is recommended that the candidate must regularly visit the official website of the BIS for fresh updates and more information.

