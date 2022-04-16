BIS Recruitment: Applications Invited For Assistant Director, Stenographer & Other Posts

BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced that it will be inviting applications for Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant Director, and Director. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 337 posts will be filled. List of important dates and application steps can be checked here. For more details, one can go to the official website bis.gov.in.

BIS Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

The application link will be activated on April 19, 2022

The last date for submission of the online application is May 9, 2022

Check Age Limit Details Here

For Director post, the upper age limit is 56 years

Assistant Director - 35 years

Personal Assistant - 30 years

Assistant Section Officer - 30 years

Assistant (Computer Aided Design) - 30 years

Technical Assistant - 30 years

Stenographer - 27 years

SSA - 27 years

JSA - 27 years

Horticulture Supervisor - 27 years

Sr Technician - 27 years

Check salary details here

Administration and Finance Posts Director (Legal)- Rs.78800-209200

Assistant Director (Hindi)- Rs. 56100-177500

Assistant Director (Admin and Finance) Rs. 56100-177500

Assistant Director (Marketing)- Rs. 56100-177500

Personal Assistant - Rs. 35400-112400

Assistant Section Officer - Rs. 35400-112400

Assistant (Computer Aided Design)- Rs. 35400-112400

Mechanical group B post - Rs. 35400-112400

Chemical group B post- Rs. 35400-112400

Microbiology group B post- Rs. 35400-112400

Group C Post of Stenographer - Rs. 25500-81100

Senior Secretariat Assistant- Rs. 25500-81100

Junior Secretariat Assistant- Rs. 19900-63200

Horticulture Supervisor- Rs. 19900-63200

Senior Technician- Rs. 25500-81100

BIS Recruitment: Follow these steps to apply