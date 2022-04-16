BIS Recruitment: Applications Invited For Assistant Director, Stenographer & Other Posts

BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced that it will be inviting applications for Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant Director, and Director. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 337 posts will be filled. List of important dates and application steps can be checked here. For more details, one can go to the official website bis.gov.in.
BIS Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here
- The application link will be activated on April 19, 2022
- The last date for submission of the online application is May 9, 2022
Check Age Limit Details Here
- For Director post, the upper age limit is 56 years
- Assistant Director - 35 years
- Personal Assistant - 30 years
- Assistant Section Officer - 30 years
- Assistant (Computer Aided Design) - 30 years
- Technical Assistant - 30 years
- Stenographer - 27 years
- SSA - 27 years
- JSA - 27 years
- Horticulture Supervisor - 27 years
- Sr Technician - 27 years
Check salary details here
- Administration and Finance Posts Director (Legal)- Rs.78800-209200
- Assistant Director (Hindi)- Rs. 56100-177500
- Assistant Director (Admin and Finance) Rs. 56100-177500
- Assistant Director (Marketing)- Rs. 56100-177500
- Personal Assistant - Rs. 35400-112400
- Assistant Section Officer - Rs. 35400-112400
- Assistant (Computer Aided Design)- Rs. 35400-112400
- Mechanical group B post - Rs. 35400-112400
- Chemical group B post- Rs. 35400-112400
- Microbiology group B post- Rs. 35400-112400
- Group C Post of Stenographer - Rs. 25500-81100
- Senior Secretariat Assistant- Rs. 25500-81100
- Junior Secretariat Assistant- Rs. 19900-63200
- Horticulture Supervisor- Rs. 19900-63200
- Senior Technician- Rs. 25500-81100
BIS Recruitment: Follow these steps to apply
- Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website http://www.davp.nic.in
- Step 2: Then on the homepage, interested candidates should go to the latest news section.
- Step 3: In the next step, they should click on the recruitment link.
- Step 4: The application form will be opened up on screen, candidates should fill in the details and upload the required documents.
- Step 5: Candidates should submit the form and take screenshot of the confirmation page.
- Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference.